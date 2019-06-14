Spots open for LVN program at Vernon College

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First semester classes for the licensed vocational nursing program will start here in August, but students and instructors want future students to know now about how worthwhile career in nursing can be.
Christina Augsburger, a student nurse, found herself in need of a career change when she discovered Vernon College’s program.
“I decided it was time for me to do what my heart led me to do, and nursing was something I always wanted to do,” said Augsburger.
Augsburger’s future career is one that is in need of more people not just in Texas, but all over the country.
“There is a nursing shortage that is expected to get worse over the next several years," said Mary Rivard, director of nursing at Vernon College.
The LVN program lasts for one year. In that time, students receive training in a wide variety of patient situations, such as home health, hospice, and long term care facilities.
“Just coming into the program, you think nursing at a hospital setting," said Augsburger. "So you think that’s what everyone thinks of, like when you go to the doctor. But there’s so many different areas of nursing that is in need.”
Kim Perkins, a vocational nursing instructor at Vernon College, went through the program herself. She said the program helps those looking to begin their nursing careers.
“Become a vocational nurse in one year, and you have a career in nursing,” said Perkins.
For those questioning whether or not to enroll in the program, Augsburger has one piece of advice.
“Don’t wait to pursue what’s in your heart to do," said Augsburger. "If you want to be a nurse, this program is going to help you in every way to achieve that goal.”
“If you’re out there and you’re looking for a career," said Perkins. "If this is something that you feel that you’re passionate about, helping people, giving back: it’s one year. It goes by quickly. It’s a full-time program, but it turns people’s lives around.”
While classes may not start until August, the deadline to apply for the program is July eighth. Click here for more information on how to apply to the LVN program.
