UPDATE: At least one fatality connected to Cache shooting, stabbing

UPDATE: At least one fatality connected to Cache shooting, stabbing
The Cache Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff's Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the OSBI are investigating a fatal shooting and stabbing incident which occurred in Cache on Friday morning.
June 14, 2019 at 4:56 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 9:30 AM

UPDATE 8:16 a.m.: Our crew on scene says there has been at least one fatality connected to the incident in Cache. We are continuing to gather information from authorities.

UPDATE on our breaking news this morning in Cache. This is about a reported stabbing and shooting this morning, that may be connected.

Posted by KSWO7News on Friday, June 14, 2019

UPDATE: 6:15 A.M.: According to scanner traffic, three suspects are in custody, one with a possible gunshot wound.

Police were investigating in the 500 Block of Oak after getting calls of a shooting.

Cache Police, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all on scene.

Also, Cache police have requested OSBI respond to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed in the head in Cache.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were sent to Ashbury Way, in Pecan Valley South just west of Lawton where the victim was, even though the assault happened in Cache.

Right now, we don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

As always, you can count on 7News to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.