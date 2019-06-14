UPDATE: At least one fatality connected to Cache shooting, stabbing

UPDATE 8:16 a.m.: Our crew on scene says there has been at least one fatality connected to the incident in Cache. We are continuing to gather information from authorities.
UPDATE: 6:15 A.M.: According to scanner traffic, three suspects are in custody, one with a possible gunshot wound.
Police were investigating in the 500 Block of Oak after getting calls of a shooting.
Cache Police, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are all on scene.
Also, Cache police have requested OSBI respond to the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY
CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed in the head in Cache.
Just before 4 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were sent to Ashbury Way, in Pecan Valley South just west of Lawton where the victim was, even though the assault happened in Cache.
Right now, we don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries.
