Wichita Falls plumbers react to Governor Abbott’s executive order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When the 86th legislative session ended last month, the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners. the agency that makes sure plumbers are licensed and properly trained, was nullified. Plumbers all over Texas began to worry.
“It was a little upsetting, especially with how much time it takes to become a licensed plumber, all the classes we have to go through," said Martin Wolfe, a journeyman plumber for James Lane Air Conditioning & Plumbing. "We’re background checked every year when we renew our license. To me, it’s a safety issue.”
Without the board, plumbers would not have to be licensed by state regulators, even though some cities require their own licensing.
“I think you need to be educated and carry a license and work your way up through the trade," said Mike Coates, the master plumber for All Dunn Inc. "I don’t think people without a license should be doing plumbing, in residential or commercial.”
When Governor Abbott issued an executive order, he cited the need for licensed professionals to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Wichita Falls plumbers were happy about it, but Wolfe said it’s just a band-aid fix for them at the moment.
For them, their biggest concern was public safety.
“There are so many things that can go wrong with sewer and water and cross connections and just everything that the general public doesn’t think about. We do on a daily basis because that’s what we do for a living,” said Wolfe.
Governor Abbott’s executive order ensures the board stays at least until the legislative session meets again in 2021.
Until then, plumbers are hopeful their voices will be heard.
“I think it’ll get worked out in the next two years," said Wolfe. "I think we have two years to figure it out.”
If not, Coates said local entities will need to carry the responsibility.
“They ought to carry the license, the education, and just stay local and take care of our community if the state’s not gonna stand behind us and keep our trade alive," said Coates.
Even if the agency is dissolved, plumbers in Wichita Falls are required to have their license to work in the city.
