Tracking storms out west

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are tracking some severe storms out west as we speak. Showers are developing in our far western counties. These will eventually turn into a squall line and produce some very strong winds, upwards of 50+ mph gusts. This system can produce some large hail as well. Temperatures today were very hot, the hottest we have seen all year. Temperatures for much of Texoma were in the mid 90s. However relief is on the way we will see temperatures fall after today into the mid to upper 80s over the next several days. By Wednesday however we will return to the 90s and we may see yet another hot day like today on Thursday. But our rain chances will stick with us for most of the 7 days. Tomorrow and Monday we will have a 40% chance for showers and storms. Then we will see a 30% chance on Tuesday followed by 20% on Wednesday. Thursday we should stay dry but by next weekend rain chances return to the forecast once again.