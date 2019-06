I’m proud to say our Work Crew Deputy responded effectively, thankful the inmate was back in custody in a safe timely fashion, grateful for cooperation of Allred Prison Unit with their dogs and horse Unit. Sayle Unit, DPS Air, Breckenridge Police Department, Game Wardens from three different counties, Young County Constables, Texas Ranger, Young County Sheriffs Office, Stephens County Sheriff’s office, Graham PD, Olney PD, DPS and countless Young County Citizens.

Travis Babcock, Young County Sheriff