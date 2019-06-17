Aside from a patch of fog, nice weather expected Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Fairly nice weather today, similar to Father’s Day with partly cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the 80s. The weather pattern which delivered weekend thunderstorms hasn’t changed much. Tonight, thunderstorms will develop over west Texas and move east late tonight, weakening as they do so. This means we could see more pre-dawn showers and thunderstorms early Tuesday morning.
Another chance of storms comes Tuesday night when severe storms are possible, similar to what we saw here in Texoma Saturday night. The warmest temperatures of the week come Thursday and Friday when highs in the mid 90s are possible.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
