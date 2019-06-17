Gunman opens fire outside Dallas federal building

DALLAS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Dallas has been brought to a standstill after a gunman opened fire outside a federal building.
Police responded to the incident around 8:50 a.m.
The Dallas Police Department tweeted that gunfire had been exchanged between the suspect and federal officers. The suspect was shot in that exchange and is the only injury being reported.
Witnesses told a local reporters for CNN affiliate KTVT they believed the man was using an AK-47 assault rifle, had a mask on and was wearing some sort of camouflage.
The FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene, ABC affiliate WFAA reported.
