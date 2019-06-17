Man dies after car hits cows near Seymour

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A 37-year-old Midland man died just before 5 a.m. Sunday after the car he was in hit cows that were crossing the road near Seymour.
A 38-year-old woman from Lufkin was also in the car. She was taken to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.
The incident happened on U.S. 277 around eight miles south of Seymour. Neither person was wearing a seat belt, Texas DPS troopers said, when the vehicle struck the cows and rolled over.
Both people were thrown from the car.
Investigators are still working to determine who was actually driving at the time of the accident.
