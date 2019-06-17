Manhunt Monday

27-year-old Jerry Fowler, Jr. is this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. (Source: Wichita Falls Crimestoppers)
By Christian Hamilton | June 17, 2019 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 9:40 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

This week, officers are searching for Jerry Fowler, Jr. The 27-year-old is wanted for Burglary of a Building.

He is six feet two inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

