WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
This week, officers are searching for Jerry Fowler, Jr. The 27-year-old is wanted for Burglary of a Building.
He is six feet two inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
