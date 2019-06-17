Police: Dead hogs found near Archer City athletic fields

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Archer City Police are investigating after finding two dead hogs that had been shot near school facilities.
Police said one was found by a city employee in a ditch near the football field, and the other was found by the softball field.
Criminal charges could be possible.
“There are, what we would call, pranks that are probably acceptable," Archer City Police Chief Justin Perron said. “But this is a prank, by appearance sake at least, that does have some elements of criminal offense.”
“Whether it be illegal dumping of the carcasses, or hunting from a roadway, if that’s how they got shot.”
