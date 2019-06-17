Sen. Fallon visiting Texoma counties for legislative round-up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas District 30 Senator Pat Fallon will travel around his district this week to talk with constituents about the 86th Legislative Session that wrapped up earlier this month.
He will visit several Texoma counties during his tour, all on Tuesday.
Wichita County at Noon: City Chambers, 1300 7th St., Wichita Falls
Archer County at 2 p.m.: Tubing Testers, 801 N Center St., Archer City
Young County at 3:30 p.m.: Sheriff’s Office Training Room, 315 N. Cliff St., Graham
Jack County at 5 p.m.: Faith Community Hospital, 215 Chisholm Tr., Jacksboro
