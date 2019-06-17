Sen. Fallon visiting Texoma counties for legislative round-up

Sen. Fallon visiting Texoma counties for legislative round-up
State Senator Pat Fallon will visit several Texoma counties on Tuesday.
By Christian Hamilton | June 17, 2019 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:24 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas District 30 Senator Pat Fallon will travel around his district this week to talk with constituents about the 86th Legislative Session that wrapped up earlier this month.

He will visit several Texoma counties during his tour, all on Tuesday.

Wichita County at Noon: City Chambers, 1300 7th St., Wichita Falls

Archer County at 2 p.m.: Tubing Testers, 801 N Center St., Archer City

Young County at 3:30 p.m.: Sheriff’s Office Training Room, 315 N. Cliff St., Graham

Jack County at 5 p.m.: Faith Community Hospital, 215 Chisholm Tr., Jacksboro

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.