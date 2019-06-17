Successful conference for Backdoor Theatre’s Youth Troupe

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Backdoor Theatre’s Youth Troupe is back in Wichita Falls after traveling to the Texas Nonprofit Theatre’s Youth Conference in Irving.
They performed “Peter and the Starcatcher” in front of 500 of their peers, attended workshops, and partied away at a Broadway character themed party.
They also received several awards, including:
- Alyssa M., Emily K., & Austin E. accepted the Tod Hart Award, an award chosen by workshop directors.
- Michael D. & Carson H. both won All-Star Cast Awards, chosen by judges.
- Aiden P. & Seddon W. accepted the Spirit of the Corps Award on behalf of Backdoor’s Youth Troupe. That award was chosen by all of the directors at TNT. It’s awarded to the company that “represents the joy and spirit of TNT and the youth festival.”
- Michael D. & Gabriel D. accepted the Dennis Gilmore Award, chosen by all 20 directors at the conference.
- Finally, for the second year in a row, Backdoor Theatre was recognized with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Ensemble Work.
Congratulations young actors!
