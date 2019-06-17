Transportation plan open house to be held Tuesday

Several traffic projects will be discussed at an open house Tuesday.
By Christian Hamilton | June 17, 2019 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:47 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization will present the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan at an open house Tuesday afternoon.

The plan covers the years 2020-2045 and features several traffic projects that are in the works.

A likely discussion could center on the 7th Street railroad crossing.

The meeting will be at the Clarence W. Muehlberger Travel Center in Downtown Wichita Falls.

The come-and-go event starts at 4 p.m. and wraps up at 7 p.m.

