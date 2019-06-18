Appointments still available for child safety seat inspections

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - According to Department of State Health Services officials, appointments are still available for a child safety seat inspection event in Archer City.
On Tuesday, June 25, the Department will inspect car seats to make sure they’re safe and installed correctly.
Child safety seats and seat belts are designed to keep your child safe, however, experts say most of the time parents are using them wrong.
The child must be present with the car seat for the inspection. If possible, organizers ask you to bring the owner’s manual for the vehicle and the instruction manuals for the child safety seat.
Appointments can be made by calling (940) 574-2107.
The inspections will take place Tuesday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the State Health Services offices at 511 South Cedar in Archer City.
