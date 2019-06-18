Arc of Wichita County receives $5,000 grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Arc of Wichita County received a $5,000 grant from Superior Health Plan this week.
The grant allowed the non-profit to purchase a SMART board for their Day Hab and Bridge programs. A SMART board is an interactive whiteboard that allows users to write on top of a projected image.
The Arc exists to serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Wichita County and the surrounding areas by providing programs and services that enable and empower adults and children as well as their families.
Arc leaders say the board has been ordered and they are excited to see its impact.
