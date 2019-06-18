Defendant in Wilder McDaniel Wrongful Death lawsuit files reply

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The defendant in the wrongful death civil lawsuit of 2-year old Wilder McDaniel has replied to that civil claim. Lawyers for James Staley III replied on his behalf in a Dallas court filing.
Staley is denying any wrong doing. The lawsuit which was filed in March claims Staley is responsible in the death of Wilder.
A trial by jury has been demanded.
Staley's attorney has also filed a Change of Venue motion for the case to be moved to Wichita County where the alleged wrong doing occurred.
The lawsuit claims Staley is responsible for the death of the 2-year old in October of 2018.
Staley is being represented by the insurance company that holds the policy on his homeowners insurance.
News Channel 6 has reached out to one of the attorney’s on the side of Amber and Bubba McDaniel, the Plantiffs in the case, for their reaction to this filing.
