Lake Kickapoo Dam Rehabilitation to start soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Wichita Falls City Council approved funding to start rehabilitation on the Lake Kickapoo Dam.
After it failed inspection this past spring, the director of public works says it’s important they get to work with repairs now before it get worst.
"Due to how important this reservoir is to the overall water supply of Wichita falls we feel that it is important to start work and get the design complete and begin construction and start rehabbing the face before the end of the summer some time," said Russell Schreiber, Director of Public Works.
Schreiber adds because this is specialized work they decided to go with a company Freese and Nichols for the design.
