School Board, Voter reaction to Tax Ratification passing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Voters overwhelmingly approved the Wichita Falls ISD Tax Ratification. The school board is thankful since its passing means additional revenue for the school district.
School board President Elizabeth Yeager is glad to see that over 80% of those who voted in the Tax Ratification Election were in favor of the swap and drop.
“We’re obviously very pleased with the outcome and look forward to the opportunities the additional revenue will give us to manage our facilities.” Yeager stated during Monday’s school board meeting.
In an interview with News Channel 6 Yeager said, “I'm really grateful to everyone who took the time to learn a little bit about the TRE and went out to support the WFISD and our students.”
The passing of the TRE is thanks to many parents like Jessica Edwards, who made it her mission to spread the word on social media, encouraging people to get out and vote ‘Yes’.
“Overall we have a huge problem with not showing up to vote. We’ve seen it in a lot of different elections where it seems like afterwards, we kind of complain about it. So, I wanted to make sure that we are able to speak for our kids,” Edwards said.
On the heels of a win, the school board is plunging into the work that still needs to be done regarding the district's budget. They have passed one for the 2019-2020 school year, but now that the tax ratification will bring in an additional $1.4 million in revenue to help manage facilities, the board already plans to amend the budget. The details of what maintenance projects the funds from the TRE will go towards are yet to be determined.
“The board will wait for recommendation from administration on how we spend that revenue.” Yeager stated.
The school board will also need to amend the 2019-2020 budget to account for Texas House Bill 3. Thanks to the new law that was just passed, the WFISD will receive an additional $10 million in state funding. The district plans to use 30% of that money for teacher pay.
