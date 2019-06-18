School Board, Voter reaction to Tax Ratification passing

On the heels of a win, the school board is plunging into the work that still needs to be done regarding the district's budget. They have passed one for the 2019-2020 school year, but now that the tax ratification will bring in an additional $1.4 million in revenue to help manage facilities, the board already plans to amend the budget. The details of what maintenance projects the funds from the TRE will go towards are yet to be determined.