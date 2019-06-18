Severe Thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening here in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While we can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm this morning, the better chance of rain comes this afternoon and evening when severe thunderstorms are expected to impact Texoma. Isolated thunderstorms will develop after 2pm, becoming more widespread after 4pm. The strongest storms will produce very large hail and damaging straight line winds. Storms may remain the area after 10pm.
A cold front sweeps rain from the forecast Wednesday when highs will be near 90. Thursday will not only be our hottest day of the week but we’ll get awfully close to one hundred degrees for the first time this year. Friday will be hot too with highs in the mid 90s. Strong to severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out this weekend with the first chance of storms coming Friday evening, then again on Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
