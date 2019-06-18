Spots filling up for new HHH race

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Registration is filling up for the newest addition to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred weekend - the “Grava del Fuego” gravel grinder race.
More than half of the 400 total race slots have been filled. As well, only 51 spots are left for the “Chupacabra 200," which includes the endurance ride and the gravel race.
The gravel race is set for the evening of the 100-mile endurance ride, but will be a very different ride. The event is held on gravel roads and no intersections will be blocked. Cyclists will be responsible for all of their own repairs, and must also follow Texas cycling law.
