Vernon College receives re-accreditation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vernon College has been re-accredited for ten years by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College.
SACSCOC is one of six regional accrediting bodies in the United States that provides oversight to colleges and universities.
Vernon College faculty and staff worked hard for over three years in developing the reaffirmation report.
It addresses over 100 different criteria and standards as well as a quality enhancement plan.
