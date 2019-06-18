WF City Council pass changes to help cyclist and drivers share the road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Two amendments to cyclist ordinances passed during Wichita Falls City Council meeting putting Wichita Falls one step closer to being named a bike-friendly city.
Cyclists must now use designated bike lanes if available and cyclists are now going to be on the vulnerable motorist category.
Council also heard from the Bike Action Committee, and the mother of a cyclist almost killed after being hit on his bike last year.
“I’m so excited we have so many cyclists in this town, and I can go to bed at night knowing that my son especially will be safer on the streets because of this it’s super exciting,” said Traci Roberts.
She says that this year is going to be a very special Hotter N Hell because her son will be riding in it and her and her church will host a rest stop during the event.
