Citizens share ideas on 7th and 5th Street Crossings at MPO meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) held a public meeting Tuesday night showing residents current analysis of transportation within Wichita County. Attendees were also able to give feedback regarding a major safety improvement they would like to see in the next few years. what they
“To me one of the major areas of concern right now is that 7th Street crossing,” said James Harris, a leader in Wichita Falls and a person who grew up on the city’s east side. The 7th Street as well as the 5th Street railroad intersections are the quickest ways people are able to go to and from the East Side of Wichita Falls on foot, but it is not the safest.
Harris wants there to be a pedestrian bridge for people to use. He made his idea known at the MPO meeting.
It is this kind of feedback that MPO Director Lin Barnett states will be a big part of the final report the organization will release in 2020. “We've been working for several months now, since January. We've been meeting with a lot of stakeholders, a lot of focus groups,” Barnett said.
Possible solutions for the issue of the 7th Street and 5th Street crossings were displayed during MPO's meeting. Attendees were able to fill out a survey where they had 4 options to choose from regarding the matter:
1. Do nothing. Leave crossing in its current state.
2. Close the crossing to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The crossing would become part of BNSF’s rail yard. BNSF would install a fence to prevent pedestrian movement across the railroad tracks.
3. build a pedestrian bridge at 7th Street. Estimated cost: $3 million
4. Build a vehicle/pedestrian overpass at 5th Street. Estimated cost: $40 million
A big reason why plans for the crossings were included in MPO’s future plans is thanks to the Wichita County Action Network also known as WeCAN.
“We have a lot of people over on the Eastside who for years have not been able to cross over safely because of the railroad that stands there. The trains stand at that area,” said WeCAN’s PR Director Deborah Bacashihua.
It forces people to either wait for hours to walk across or walk in between stationary train cars.
George Senn of WeCAN said, “Unfortunately the city this morning, they approved an ordinance that will fine you." This means anyone that tries to walk through the train cars will have to pay $500.
Senn added “But the Mayor, and two other councilmen, and also the police chief said that there won’t be any fines imposed immediately, or arrests…”
Even though it will take time and possibly millions of dollars to agree on a plan for people to safely get to and from the Eastside on foot, Harris is glad that the MPO is trying to learn and understand the transportation needs of people all across the city He stated,
“People want to see change, and I think if we just do it in the right way that it will change the spirit of our city and change the attitude of a lot of people as well.”
