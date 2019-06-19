Electra community prepares for Juneteenth celebration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery. Mary Mims has celebrated it most of her life, and when she moved to Electra, she heard no mention of it, so she went to work.
“I think that it wasn’t me it was given to me I’ll put it that way that something needs to be done and we need to celebrate it. It’s history, that’s something that black culture so keep learning more than we can. It is a help,” said Mary Mims, Electra Juneteenth event organizer.
Mims said we must continue to celebrate and teach younger generations about the past and that this celebration is also a chance to spread awareness to those that don’t know.
“She brought a lot of attention to Juneteenth. What the day means and a lot of the people in the community didn’t know what it was. I was there when she presented it to the city council meeting where she presented it to the commission, and it brings a lot of people in the community in a positive aspect, and we appreciate it,” said Stacey Nelson, Library Director of the Electra Public Library.
The Electra community is hoping their 7th annual Juneteenth festival will host hundreds of people. Mims says don’t be fooled by the size of her team this is about to be big.
"We don't have many members, but we have a big heart," said Mims.
The celebration is next Saturday at the Electra community center at 501 E. Roosevelt Electra, Texas.
The parade begins at 10:00 A.M
Activities inside and outside from 11:00 pm-3: 00 pm
Contact Mary Mims (940) 4895 3751
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.