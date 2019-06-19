Man assaults bathroom then goes after police

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police say he just would not leave police alone and threatened to kill them.
Officers were called to a restaurant on Holiday after an employee wanted a man who was screaming and hitting the walls in the restroom to leave.
Once police were able to get 42-year old Albert Joseph Salinas outside to send him on his way, he continued to scream at them and threaten them.
Finally when he told one officer he was going to kill him as he walked towards him, an arrest attempt was made.
The suspect then ran from police.
He was caught and taken into custody but officers say he continued to resist all the way inside the Wichita County Jail.
He is facing 3 charges.
Terroristic Threat of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.
His bond is set at $9,000.
