MSU honors former student-athlete who passed away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern State University Mustangs flag flew in memory of Ryan Hyman on Wednesday.
Ryan played two seasons (2014, 2015) on the MSU Texas football team, and drowned during a tubing trip on the San Marcos River on Saturday.
The MSU Texas Athletics Department raises that flag following the passing of current or former student-athletes and other important figures associated with the program.
The flag will eventually be presented to Ryan’s family as a show of compassion and honor.
