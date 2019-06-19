MSU honors former student-athlete who passed away

The MSU Texas flag flew in honor of Ryan Hyman. (Source: KAUZ)
By Christian Hamilton | June 19, 2019 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 5:46 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern State University Mustangs flag flew in memory of Ryan Hyman on Wednesday.

Ryan played two seasons (2014, 2015) on the MSU Texas football team, and drowned during a tubing trip on the San Marcos River on Saturday.

The MSU Texas Athletics Department raises that flag following the passing of current or former student-athletes and other important figures associated with the program.

The flag will eventually be presented to Ryan’s family as a show of compassion and honor.

