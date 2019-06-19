Olney Fire Chief dies after battle with cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 is sad to report that Olney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Keeter died this week after a brief battle with pancreatic and liver cancers. He was 55.
Ron had been Chief since 2007, and had been with the department for 26 years.
Ron’s fellow firefighters said he was always there for his men and insisted on keeping safety first. He worked endless hours on grants to make sure they had equipment to do the best job possible.
They also said he was a man of action, who never sought credit.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Olney. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney.
