Temperatures soar to near 100 degrees later this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a stormy night, Wednesday will be pretty quiet weather wise. Skies will be partly cloudy, winds become northerly and highs will be in the low 90s. The second half of the work week offers the hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen so far this year. Highs will be in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. Last Saturday was our warmest day in Wichita Falls so far with a high of 94.
The weekend forecast hasn’t changed much, it will be windy and very warm with strong south winds and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Weekend rain chances are not good but if thunderstorms develop, they could produce high winds and hail. Long range forecast models suggest a change in the weather pattern to something more typical of summer. This would guarantee hot temperatures next week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.