Temperatures soar to near 100 degrees later this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a stormy night, Wednesday will be pretty quiet weather wise. Skies will be partly cloudy, winds become northerly and highs will be in the low 90s. The second half of the work week offers the hottest stretch of weather we’ve seen so far this year. Highs will be in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. Last Saturday was our warmest day in Wichita Falls so far with a high of 94.