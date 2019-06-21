Annual fishing tournament to benefit Faith Mission kicks off Saturday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 3rd Annual Faith Bass Team Tournament will cast off this weekend at Lake Arrowhead State Park for a good cause.
“This event is a bass tournament to help raise awareness and funds for our men’s services down at Faith Mission,” said Frances Anne Manning, Director of Development for Faith Mission.
Officials say people can expect to learn a little bit about bass fishing and help support the organization.
The assistant director of American Bass Anglers Division 112, Olivia Hendricks, says participants can not only help raise funds for the ministry, but also get exposed to the local Bass Anglers division and learn more about what they do.
“We’re expecting about 40 teams, teams of two, so that’ll be about 80 people. The first year, I think we had probably 10 teams, and last year, we had about 30 teams, so we’re anticipating it to grow every year,” said Hendricks.
Hendricks said there will be cash prizes for first through third places, starting with $2,500 for first place. There’s also an optional “Big Bass Pot” on the side that participants can put in for $20 dollars. The team that comes in with the largest bass gets an additional payout for that as well, and there will also be giveaways.
Manning said they will be at the entrance of Lake Arrowhead at 4 a.m. to register those who haven’t registered yet, and they’ll also be taking those in who have registered online.
Entrance into the state park will be $4, and registration for a team will be $150.
Registration for the event, which is co-sponsored by News Channel 6, is open until about an hour before the event. First cast is at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.