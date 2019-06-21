6 Around Town - June 21-23

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a hot few days, we’re getting a slight cool-down for the weekend, and that’s good news because there’s some cool events happening.
From dancing to fishing to cruising, here’s a preview of the weekend in our 6 Around Town.
Legends of Western Swing Music Festival
Even though it’s already on its second day, there’s still plenty of time to catch the Legends of Western Swing Music Festival. Full of music and dancing, the festival is always a lot of fun. Performances continue until 11 p.m. on Friday and the festival wraps up Saturday with performances from Noon-11 p.m. It’s $35 for a ticket and it’s all inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.
Faith Bass Team Tournament
The 2019 Faith Bass Team Tournament at Lake Arrowhead State Park is happening Saturday morning. News Channel 6 is a proud sponsor of the fishing fundraiser, and First Alert Meteorologists Ken Johnson and Garrett James are excited to take part. The tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and you can sign up until about 5:30 a.m. A team of two is $150 - first place will take home $2,500. All the proceeds benefit Faith Mission.
FTC Truck Show and Cruise
Falls Truck Center is hosting a truck show and cruise Saturday afternoon. Classic cars, big rig trucks, bounce houses, and food trucks will make the event fun for the whole family. The show starts at 2 p.m. and the cruise begins at 5 p.m. Truck registration starts at 10 a.m. if you’ve got a big rig you want to enter. It’s all happening at Falls Truck Center on Old Jacksboro Highway.
Art Battle Wichita Falls
The world of live competitive painting makes its debut in Wichita Falls Saturday night. Artists will have just 20 minutes to transform blank canvases into beautiful art. Painting starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Warehouse in Downtown Wichita Falls. You can get tickets online for $20 each.
