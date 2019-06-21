6 Around Town - June 21-23

The 2019 Faith Bass Team Tournament at Lake Arrowhead State Park is happening Saturday morning. News Channel 6 is a proud sponsor of the fishing fundraiser, and First Alert Meteorologists Ken Johnson and Garrett James are excited to take part. The tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, and you can sign up until about 5:30 a.m. A team of two is $150 - first place will take home $2,500. All the proceeds benefit Faith Mission.