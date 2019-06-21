The Electra community is working to restore the Grand Theatre

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -A nearly century-old theater in Electra is opening its doors for the first time this year on Friday.
It’s all part of a fundraising event to bring the building back to its former glory. It’s been a project 20 years in the making.
Jannis Hayers says after years of neglect the Electra Grand Theatre was given back to the city. Since then the community has stepped up.
Volunteers from all over come and donate their time and service to bring this old building back to life.
“Since 2016 the work that has been done here has been done by volunteers,' and it’s hard and it’s dirty, but we got some dedicated folk here that keep coming back,” said Hayes, Board Member of the Electra Grand Theatre Inc.
They also have new faces joining their effort.
“Early 2018 I saw a really good event that kind of kick off something that could be done more often and so I was excited to get on board with that and be able to help them do events,” said Austin Daniels, Board Member of the Electra Grand Theatre Inc.
Austin, like many others, see the significance of the building, so they do what needs to be done.
“It’s been a good harbor for the community to come in and interact with each other like they haven’t been able to do in a long time,”said Daniel.
The tight-knit community has spent Countless hours making repairs, but they still have a long way to go.
“We think that it’s worth saving just for the sake of the building but the fact that it can have a life beyond its hundred years is pretty amazing when you think a about, and we are really proud of that,” said Hayes.
