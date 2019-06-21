Hot & Windy Friday. Severe storms possible this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Like Thursday, Friday will be hot and very humid. Winds will be strong out of the south today and highs will be in the mid 90s. This evening we expect a few thunderstorms across the western edge of the viewing area. Some evening storms might produce large hail and high winds.
Saturday will be windy and hot with highs in the 90s. Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday night with a risk of storms producing damaging winds and hail. Looks like the best chance for storms Saturday will be over Oklahoma. Another round of strong thunderstorms will come Sunday evening when the chance of severe weather will be greater for north Texas. Storms may remain the region through early Monday morning.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
