Local business owner finds new purpose for vacant storefront space

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls continues to welcome new businesses, including ones that are relocated from other places in the city. The owner of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate is finding a new purpose for an old storefront.
Brooke Willis is working to transform the former Wells Fargo Bank at the Oil & Gas building on 8th street into the new spot for her chocolate shop.
She will be moving her business from Rhea Road to downtown, and she explained that one reason is because her business needs more space. But she also hopes that by relocating to downtown, her shop will gain visibility.
“I feel like this is going to be a totally different market that we’re moving into. Where we’re located currently, you almost have to know about us, and you have to come find us to get chocolate. So, I think coming downtown we’re going to have that same crowd, hopefully we’ll have out-of-towners that have heard about us and come to our shop, as well as all the people working and living downtown. I think we’re going to hit a new market of people,” Willis stated.
B Cocoa is also hiring new people to go along with a bigger space as well.
One of the new addictions that will be at the new location is the drive-thru that the bank previously used.
The new location for B Cocoa is set to open at the beginning of August.
