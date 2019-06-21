Man allegedly runs up to arguing couple, stabs man

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he stabbed a man in the arm Thursday evening.
According to a police report, just before 9 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a possible stabbing in the 300 block of Bailey Ave. Police found out a couple was arguing and that Traveon Teague, 20, ran up to them and stabbed one of them in the arm.
The stabbing victim told police he had no idea what Teague had to do with the argument.
Police found a pickup truck near the scene that had blood on the inside of the door, and Teague was in the backseat with blood on his shirt. Police also found a knife in the truck.
Officers said Teague gave them a false name and birthday, but there were several officers on the scene who recognized him and knew he was lying.
The victim was able to identify Teague as the man who stabbed him before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Teague was taken to the Wichita County Jail, and was charged with Aggravated Assault, Failure to Identify, and a warrant.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.