Man charged with manslaughter after assisting relative with suicide

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTIC/CNN) - A Connecticut man is facing charges after state police say he assisted a family member in suicide.
Kevin Connors, 65, turned himself into state police on Thursday after police for the incident that occurred in September of 2018.
Connors is charged with second degree manslaughter.
Earlier this year state lawmakers considered the “aid in dying” bill that would essentially legalize assisted suicide, allowing doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medication to adults who are terminally ill and have less than six months to live.
The measure was the focus of intense debate but died in committee.
“With so many states passing these laws, now over 20 percent of Americans having access to these laws. Zipcodes are defining end of life care, and end of life choices for some. That’s wrong. Connecticut should do better,” said Tim Appleton, field director of Compassion and Choices, an organization that focuses on improving care and expanding options for people at the end of life.
Appleton said he doesn’t know enough details about Connors’ case to say if the family member could have benefitted from the bill.
“Connecticut residents should have access to this law and it should join one in five Americans in other states that do, so family members aren’t faced with this terrible choice that could land them in the criminal justice system,” Appleton said.
However, there are advocates for those with disabilities who are worried families could take advantage of the bill if it was enacted.
