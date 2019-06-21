New SAFB commander ready to train airmen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s a bit of a homecoming for Colonel Kenyon Bell, he’s now commander at the base where he started his 24-year Air Force career as an aircraft mechanic.
“First and foremost, when you’re here you need to get your lesson,” Bell said.
Teaching is at the heart of Bell’s mission.
Making sure the airmen are ready once they leave the base.
“Realizing what we produce at Sheppard Air Force Base is just phenomenal, because all of the folks that are out in operational units, they are the beneficiaries of what happens here at Sheppard,” he said. “This is the birthplace of all of that.”
Former commander, Brigadier General Ronald Jolly said there are three keys to a good airman: training, developing, and inspiring.
“We train hard, we do everything we can to develop you, but one of the most difficult challenges is inspiring you, but I have to tell you, I’m inspired by you,” he said.
Bell never dreamed that he’d be in charge when he took his first steps on the base in 1995.
“Not at all, as a young second lieutenant coming out of my commissioning source, the only thing I was thinking about was ‘alright when am I supposed to be there, and am I in the right uniform,’” he said.
With the help of the community around Sheppard, Bell has no worries about taking over.
“We can’t do what we do within the fence-line of Sheppard Air Force Base without a supportive community, and this community does that in loads,” he said.
