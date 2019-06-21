Reward increased in Wichita Falls missing person case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has increased a reward for information about a Rider High School graduate who went missing 22 years ago to $10,000.
Gregory Keith Mann Jr. was last seen on May 10, 1997.
Investigators say the friends he was with on that day told police they dropped Mann off at his apartment. They said Mann mentioned going to meet with someone later that night, but it remains a mystery if that meeting ever happened.
The car Mann was driving that weekend was located abandoned near his parent’s house - two miles away.
If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
