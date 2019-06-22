Anglers vie for biggest bass at Faith Bass Team Tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It was rough conditions out on Lake Arrowhead today for the third annual Faith Bass Tournament.
Muddy waters and large wind gusts made it hard for anglers to catch the usual big bass. This year, the biggest bag came in at 12.09 pounds, while the biggest bass was 5.76. Over thirty teams competed on the water today.
Organizers said even though the catches weren’t as big as usual, they still consider the event a success.
“You know, it’s just a great opportunity to support the Faith Mission and the Faith ministry. The guys love to fish and they love to support Faith,” said Rob Eckle, the director for District 112 American Bass Anglers.
“Lots of hugs and handshakes afterward. I think everybody had a great time,” said Wichita Falls Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks.
Sparks did mention that the event will return next year, but could be in the fall instead of the summer.
Sparks also said he expects the total amount raised to be between $10-12,000. All of the money will go towards their men’s ministry.
