First Steps, Inc thanks volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First Steps was originally founded by volunteers in 1977. Today, executives from the shelter took some time to say thank you.
Volunteers and their families met a Kiwanis park for barbeque as a way for the shelter to show their appreciation. First Steps provides help to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. The 24/7 shelter says they rely heavily on volunteers for most of the small jobs that keep it running.
“This is a way to say we’re appreciative of the work that you do,” said Brooke Shewmake, program director for First Steps. “It does not go unnoticed. Sorry if it felt that once before, but we appreciate you very much because we wouldn’t be where we were if we didn’t have our volunteers.”
