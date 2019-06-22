Tracking storms on Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We had some scattered showers and a overall nicer day today. It wasn’t nearly as hot and humid as the last few days. But all in all it was very windy today. It made for a hard time fishing today. But we do have storm chances for tomorrow. Main threats will be for hail and damaging winds. However, I can’t rule out the possibility of very isolated tornado. This will start tomorrow afternoon and most of the western areas should be clear as this front moves through. With this cold front we are mainly seeing storm chances. Not a big change in temperature but it will take some of the humidity out of the atmosphere. Rain chances will continue through a couple days of the week mainly looking at Tuesday and Wednesday as our better chances.