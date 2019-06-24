Archer City VFD receives tools after helping stuck child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Archer City Police Department reports they were called last week about a boy who was riding his bicycle and got his foot stuck between the pedal and the bicycle frame.
Realizing they didn’t have proper equipment, officers called the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department. One of the firemen used his personal tool kit to take apart the bike and free the boy, who was able to continue his ride.
On Monday, police said the boy’s father came to the police station and donated two 224-piece tool kits to help police and the VFD in their future calls.
The department is grateful for the donations and said their community is key to their success.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.