Burkburnett superintendent nominated for award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dr. Tylor Chaplin, Superintendent of Burkburnett ISD, has been selected as the Region 9 nominee for 2019 Superintendent of the Year.
Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the award has recognized educators for excellence in leadership since 1984.
Candidates are chosen for their dedication to improving the educational quality in their districts, as well as for their commitment to public involvement.
A state committee will interview all regional winners in Austin in August before selecting five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will then be announced at a convention in Dallas in September.
Congratulations Dr. Chaplin!
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.