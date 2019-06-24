UPDATE: Cache police find two more guns connected to June 14 homicide

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.: Cache police now say they have found a third gun in the same field as they continued searching on Monday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY
CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - New information has been released in connection to the deadly shooting in Cache on June 14.
According to the Cache Police Department, a second gun has been found in a nearby field which is believed to be connected to the murder.
Last week three people were arrested and charged with the murder of Nathan Morrow, 26.
Shannon Freeman, 20, Devon Cannon, 19, and Bre’lon Johnson, 19, have been charged with First-Degree Murder after an alleged robbery and fight turned to homicide.
Cache police said they believed one of the suspects had thrown a gun into a nearby field as they ran from the scene. Officers had been searching the field near Highway 62 and Highway 115 with lawn mowers and metal detectors before finally finding the weapon on Monday.
The three suspects are being held in the Comanche County Detention Center, each with a $750,000 bond.
