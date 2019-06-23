Calm conditions tomorrow after a wild day of weather today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We had a bunch of storms this afternoon and evening. We had a lot of rainfall totals as well that added up in some places. A few places like here in Wichita Falls saw over an inch of rain. Many reports of hail came in today as well, some at the base, Archer county, some in downtown Nocona and even Baylor county saw some hail. However it looks like most of us will be dry for the remainder of the evening. There is still a flash flood warning in effect for Archer and Baylor county until 10:30 on Sunday. We do have a small chance for some rain showers and storms tomorrow evening as well. Only going to give it a 20% chance for right now. However we do still have slight rain chances until Thursday. But temperatures will start warming up as we progress throughout the week. Temperatures should reach the mid 90s towards the end of the week and next weekend.