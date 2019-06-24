Man arrested in Clay County with nearly five pounds of marijuana

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said two of his newest deputies arrested a man early Monday morning who had nearly five pounds of marijuana in his car.
Just after 2 a.m. Monday, the deputies pulled over a car on U.S. Highway 287 near New York Road for speeding. Sheriff Lemons said his deputies saw a small amount of marijuana in plain sight, and after searching the car, discovered a total of 4.73 pounds of marijuana.
Derrick Drawsand, 34, of Louisiana, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana. His bond was set at $5,000.
