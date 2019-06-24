Monday’s forecast offers a break from the 90s, stray evening storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After one to four inches of rain fell in Texoma Sunday, thunderstorms are possible this evening but probably not as widespread as yesterday’s storms. Today is forecast to be the coolest day of the week and probably the only day in the seven day when highs will be in the 80s. Low to mid 90s seem likely for the remaining days of June.
After a mainly sunny afternoon, thunderstorms might sweep across our southern counties closer to sunset. The strongest of the evening storms will produce hail. The best chance of storms will be for Seymour, Archer City and Graham. After today, rain chances look fairly slim through the weekend. Also, This week doesn’t look as windy as last week was.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
