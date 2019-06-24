Where does your state fall on this list of “patriotic states”?

(TNN) - As America prepares to celebrate its 243rd birthday on July 4, the website WalletHub put together a list ranking the states from most patriotic to least patriotic.
The group took into account a number of factors when developing their list including military participation and community activity. What they found is that, in general, “red states” were more patriotic than “blue states.”
Oklahoma ranked 7th in Military Engagement and 43rd in Civic Participation making the state the 35th most patriotic state.
Texas was 11th in Military and 49th on the Civic list, putting them a few slots lower at 46th.
WalletHub says the top 3 most patriotic states are New Hampshire, Wyoming and Vermont. The bottom 3 are California, New York and New Jersey.
Below is a breakdown of what the website took into account when ranking the states.
Military Engagement – Total Points: 25
Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2012 & 2017 (No Prior Service): Triple Weight (~12.50 Points)
Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)
Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)
Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)
Civic Engagement – Total Points: 75
Share of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election: Triple Weight (~22.50 Points)
Share of Adults Who Voted in 2016 Primary Elections: Full Weight (~7.50 Points)
Volunteer Rate: Half Weight (~3.75 Points)
Volunteer Hours per Resident: Half Weight (~3.75 Points)
AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~3.75 Points)
Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita: Half Weight (~3.75 Points)
Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population: Full Weight (~7.50 Points)
Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life): Full Weight (~7.50 Points)
Civics Education Requirement: Double Weight (~15.00 Points)
