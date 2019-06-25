Border official resigns amid uproar over migrant children

FILE - This June 20, 2019, file frame from video shows the entrance of a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. U.S. government officials say they've moved more than 100 kids back to the remote border facility where lawyers reported detained children were caring for each other and had inadequate food, water, and sanitation. An official from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday, June 25, 2019 that the "majority" of the roughly 300 children detained at Clint, Texas, last week have been placed in facilities operated by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File) (Source: Cedar Attanasio)