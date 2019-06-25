Downtown Wichita Falls Development finds new home in historic building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development (DWFD) is making big moves this summer in hopes of attracting more people to downtown.
Leaders of the non-profit announced Monday afternoon during a press conference that the organization will be moving to the historic Jolesch-Thomas Shoe Co.
Executive Director of DWFD Jana Schmader said the move is 20 years in the making for the non-profit organization. But their goal is not just about creating a new office space for them to work.
“We know that you get one shot with making a first impression. When visitors come in, they want that one spot they can go to, to find out about what's going on in downtown. We studied that a lot in other markets. So, we thought it was time to create a welcome center,” Schmader stated.
Marketing Director for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Katie Britt is all for the idea, and feels it will help increase tourism.
“The passion they have behind what they do is just going to continue to grow, and market downtown, and get more people to come down here and see what it’s all about,” Britt said.
DWFD is aiming to open the new location before Hotter’N Hell kicks off on August 22.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.