Federal grant approved to help Wichita Falls airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A federal grant to improve an access road leading to the Wichita Falls Airport has been approved by legislators.
John Burrus, the Wichita Falls Director of Transportation and Aviation, said the money will go towards reconstruction of Armstrong Drive which leads from the terminal to Airport Drive.
Senator John Cornyn said the $1.5 million was much needed infrastructure spending for the area.
“Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical as so many Texans travel for work, leisure, and visiting loved ones,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I proudly supported this funding in the Senate, and I thank President Trump and Secretary Chao for supporting the safety of Texans travelling to and from Wichita Falls.”
It is not clear when construction will begin in the area.
